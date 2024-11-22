Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

Monster Met

Costume party mixes art with activism
Heidi Herrera-Wanke, Photo Director
November 22, 2024
Abby Robbins and Isabella Soria-Gilman dressed as Carrie and Amy Winehouse enjoying each others company for Halloween.

Nonprofit Art2Action hosted its second annual Monster Met to promote sustainable fashion. 

Locals and students joined together at the Rabbit Hole to celebrate the occasion with music from Kota Dosa, Gatsu, B.A.G., St. Ove, Von Larae, and Jon Liston. The Monster Met raised 20% of funds for March for Our Lives and for people impacted by Hurricane Helene.

Law student Adele Colson founded the Art2Action collective to combine her passions for art and activism. According to Colson, the Art2Action collective strives to provide creative events and give back to the community. 

