Loyola’s Costume Shop organized their annual fundraising BOOtique Sale. Theater arts students sold upcycled costume pieces to students, faculty, and community members.

“The Bootique is really an opportunity for the costume shop to share what we have with everybody else,” Yalani Warren, a senior theater arts major, said.

In addition to displaying their handmade pieces, the BOOtique provides the Loyola community with an opportunity to purchase affordable, earth-conscious Halloween costumes.

“We want to be able to have sustainable Halloween shopping,” Warren said.