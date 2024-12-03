Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
The Maroon
The Maroon
Categories:

Bootique

Students make and sell sustainable costumes
Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor
December 3, 2024

Loyola’s Costume Shop organized their annual fundraising BOOtique Sale. Theater arts students sold upcycled costume pieces to students, faculty, and community members. 

“The Bootique is really an opportunity for the costume shop to share what we have with everybody else,” Yalani Warren, a senior theater arts major, said. 

In addition to displaying their handmade pieces, the BOOtique provides the Loyola community with an opportunity to purchase affordable, earth-conscious Halloween costumes. 

“We want to be able to have sustainable Halloween shopping,” Warren said. 

About the Contributor
Eloise Pickering
Eloise Pickering, Managing Editor