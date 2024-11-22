Trend Analysis:

Boho chic and indie sleaze describe the fashion trends that dominated the early 2000’s and mid 2010’s. Boho is soft with draping silhouettes, while sleaze is edgy. In 2024, we’re seeing a resurgence of these trends once again in tandem with each other.

These trends are emerging on both a luxury and mainstream scale. Luxury designer Chloe solidified the reemergence of boho fashion with their runway looks at Paris Fashion Week 2024, while the brand Free People also showed off designs that encapsulated the looks in their newest 2024 holiday catalog. Flowy, ruffled, sheer and lace, neutral toned dresses and skirts, juxtaposed by black ankle boots with silver hardware were showcased in almost every look.

As for indie sleaze, we are seeing a return of metallics, fur, smudged eyeliner, unkempt hair, messy buns, the Balenciaga city bag, and undone and effortless looks. Fashion influences like Sky Fierra from the 2010’s are now being replaced by new figures. According to Vogue, Addison Rae, Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, The Dare, and Alex Consani, are the new faces of indie sleaze, who embody the move back towards looking undone.

Charlie XCX’s Brat summer is indie sleaze. It embodies the messy and is a rejection of the clean girl aesthetic, characterized by slick back buns, dewy and simplistic makeup, classic silhouettes, neutrals, and self care. It is a response to overly curated images we see on social media, according to Vogue article Can We Ever Really Have an Indie Sleaze Revival? Vogue Fashion Writers Debate.

So why is bleached hair and grown out roots so on trend right now? And why are we returning to an era of bohemian fashion and fashion trends reminiscent of the early 2010’s? Well, the simple answer is because no one can afford to get their hair done, and boho and indie sleaze outfits are often composed of pieces you can find at the thrift store. Boho chic is called hobo chic for a reason.

In the world of fashion, it is understood that trends circle back every two decades–this is referred to as the 20-year trend cycle. However, we also know that the economy drives the fashion trend cycle. Fashion Law Journal says that trends are dictated by “economic conditions” and that consumers adjust their own style in accordance with inflation and the reduction of available and affordable materials. This being said, many economists in the United States have been predicting a recession for some time now and last time these trends cropped up was post the economic crash of 2008.

When the market crashed, we returned to what is referred to as “recession fashion.” A byproduct of extreme inflation, recession fashion is defined as less indulgent, with muted earth toned colors, patterns, and textures. In times of financial stability, designers often adapt designs by cutting back on embellishments and color variation.

But what does this all mean? Is it safe to say that we are headed towards a recession because these trends are reemerging? The short answer is not necessarily.

However, understanding what current trends can say about our current culture is important. These trends don’t just speak to how everyday people shop but also to how the fashion industry is functioning. It’s safe to say that consumers are less willing to spend their income on expensive clothes, and spending habits are changing for designers and consumers.