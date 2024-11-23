Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Since 1923 • For a greater Loyola

The Maroon
Categories:

Riot.

Student creates magazine as outlet of expression
Sydney Piglia
November 22, 2024

Sophia Firdausi created Riot Productions in her junior year of high school in Charlotte, North Carolina to connect with other creatives. 

Riot Productions is a creative collective that produces an arts and style magazine and sells upcycled, printed clothing. 

“I was feeling kind of alienated from a creative standpoint and just in my community,” said Firdausi, a Loyola sophomore studying design and communications. “I wanted to provide something that could be an outlet and inspiration for other people as well as for myself.”

Firdausi said her high school environment lacked tolerance for diverse expression.

I wanted to make a change and provide an outlet for others to share what makes them unique.” Firdausi said. 

The Riot Productions annual magazine has expanded its coverage to include creatives from New Orleans, New York, North Carolina, and California. Firdausi aims to highlight local, smaller, and younger artists. After Firdausi finds artists, she interviews them, writes stories, and designs the pages. The magazine is available for purchase in print or as a digital copy. Firdausi sells her products at local events. 

“The magazine features blooming artists, photographers, musicians, fashion designers, authors, pretty much any creative person.” Firdausi said. 

According to Firdausi, young people offer fresh perspectives and drive cultural innovation. She wanted to showcase that potential and inspire others to pursue their passions.

I’m greatly inspired by changes in technology and our generation’s hope to use them for positive change but also nostalgia from the past and the integration of the two,” Firdausi said. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Showcase
Bootique
Bootique
The love and labor behind handmade costumes
The love and labor behind handmade costumes
Cyber sigilism
Cyber sigilism
Sneaker collection
Sneaker collection
Abby Robbins and Isabella Soria-Gilman dressed as Carrie and Amy Winehouse enjoying each others company for Halloween.
Monster Met
Trend Analysis:
Trend Analysis:
More in The Wolf
From left: Enne Samuel, Nala Aolani Scaife, Amani Weary, Ime James performing in Loyola's production of 'for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf'.
"For Coloured Girls"
Loyno Costume Shop
Loyno Costume Shop