Sophia Firdausi created Riot Productions in her junior year of high school in Charlotte, North Carolina to connect with other creatives.

Riot Productions is a creative collective that produces an arts and style magazine and sells upcycled, printed clothing.

“I was feeling kind of alienated from a creative standpoint and just in my community,” said Firdausi, a Loyola sophomore studying design and communications. “I wanted to provide something that could be an outlet and inspiration for other people as well as for myself.”

Firdausi said her high school environment lacked tolerance for diverse expression.

“I wanted to make a change and provide an outlet for others to share what makes them unique.” Firdausi said.

The Riot Productions annual magazine has expanded its coverage to include creatives from New Orleans, New York, North Carolina, and California. Firdausi aims to highlight local, smaller, and younger artists. After Firdausi finds artists, she interviews them, writes stories, and designs the pages. The magazine is available for purchase in print or as a digital copy. Firdausi sells her products at local events.

“The magazine features blooming artists, photographers, musicians, fashion designers, authors, pretty much any creative person.” Firdausi said.

According to Firdausi, young people offer fresh perspectives and drive cultural innovation. She wanted to showcase that potential and inspire others to pursue their passions.

“I’m greatly inspired by changes in technology and our generation’s hope to use them for positive change but also nostalgia from the past and the integration of the two,” Firdausi said.