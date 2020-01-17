Violence near Uptown bars sparks worry

The cross street of Hillary and Burthe Streets. Police are investigating a homicide that occurred there in the early hours of Jan. 10.

Loyola University Police Chief Todd Warren is warning students to be vigilant and stay in groups after a weekend of increased violence near popular Uptown bars.

Last Friday, Jan. 10, a 20-year-old man was found shot and dead in a vehicle in the area of Burthe and Hilary Streets, near Bruno’s Bar and Tavern.

Two days later, early in the morning of Sunday, Jan. 12, a shot was fired outside the Boot Bar and Grill. Tulane Police said the subject was involved in a physical altercation with a Boot employee which resulted in the subject “discharging a firearm at [the] Boot employee.”

Warren said New Orleans Police had not contacted LUPD for either situation, but Loyola officers did go to the scene of The Boot to confirm no students were involved.

“We certainly have a vested interest in the area, and you know, courtesy, we would appreciate a heads up on things that happen in our area even if it’s just so we can stay vigilant and keep an eye on things as well as partner with them,” Warren said.

NOPD could not be reached for comment.

With two incidents in such close proximity, some students are taking precautions to remain safe.

“The other day I looked up stun guns and pepper spray on Amazon,” Tori Wilson, physics senior said. “It’s definitely made me want to protect myself.

Lily Donnegan, mass communication sophomore, said that even though the violence near home could mean students become more aware, she is worried about the incidents becoming more common.

“Both my roommates are bartenders at F&Ms, so I’m always worried that something is going to happen next,” she said. “If it’s happening at the Boot, and it happens at another one, it’s going to continue and continue.”

Warren encouraged students to be aware of their surroundings and take care of one another.

“If something doesn’t look right in some place…leave and go find some other place,” he said.