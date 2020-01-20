Explained: the role of the Louisiana Speaker of the House

Exiting House Speaker Taylor Barras, R-New Iberia, left, prepares to pass the gavel to newly elected House Speaker Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, at the state Capitol in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, Jan. 13, 2020.

After weeks of internal deliberation between legislators, the Louisiana House of Representatives named GOP Rep. Clay Schexnayder of Ascension Parish the new Speaker of the House.

But what is the actual significance of this decision and what does it mean for Louisiana?

Once sworn in, the most important responsibility on the Speaker’s agenda is to structure the 16 House Standing Committees. Each committee oversees the legislative instruments, messages, petitions, memorials and other matters relating to a specific state-governmental duty such as education, natural resources & environment, and commerce.

Ron Faucheux, political analyst and former member of the Louisiana House of Representatives, believes this is the biggest initial job for any new Speaker.

“Of course, the legislators have committees they want to be on. The governor has people they want on certain committees. The interest groups have people they want on certain committees, so getting these committees appointed is very important.” said Faucheux.

After appointing membership to all House committees, the Speaker’s primary role is to preside over and preserve order at all sessions of the House of Representatives. A stark difference between how the Louisiana Senate and House operate is that the Senate is more like a club while the House is a forum where discourse can more easily get out of hand, so having an effective Speaker to manage these legislative processes is that much more important in having a smoothly running House, according to Faucheux.

“If there is a weak or inexperienced Speaker of the House or one that is not respected, then it is very easy for the Governor or interest groups just to run right over them,” said Faucheux.

The Speaker’s roles also include choosing when to open or close session, helping decide on other legislative staff and cast a vote when the House is equally divided, according to the Louisiana House Rules.

Joe Salter served as Louisiana Speaker of the House from 2004-2008. He believes that finding compromise while keeping in mind the different backgrounds and ideologies of each representative is one of the key challenges for any Speaker.

“You have to try to find a balance and work with people of all persuasions. They all have different ideas and come from different parts of the state. There are a lot of differences, for example, between Northern Louisiana and Southern Louisiana, and you just have to be aware of all those things,” said Salter. “You can’t get anything done is you don’t have people with an open mind.”

Finding that common ground between parish and party lines is the struggle for any Speaker, but working between those lines seem to be a lot more difficult today than it was in Faucheux or Salter’s time.

“The great thing about when I served was that even though I was a Democrat and I had Republican friends, we tried to work together,” said Salter. “But now from the outside looking in, it looks like that’s changed dramatically.”

While Salter served as Speaker, he named 5 Republicans and twelve Democrats as committee chairmen.

While Faucheux served as on the House of Representatives from 1974-1984, divisions were based on representatives’ support or opposition of the Governor rather than between party lines.

“Because of that, it wasn’t always partisan. It wasn’t always ideological. It wasn’t always regional. And so the coalitions were rolling. They were different on one bill than another bill,” said Faucheux. “And that meant everyone had to work with everyone to get anything done.”

Faucheux believes that because representatives are less willing to cooperate between party lines today, the job of the Speaker becomes that much harder.

However, Speaker Clay Schexnayder has expressed several times that he wants to have a working relationship with Democratic representatives and Gov. John Bel Edwards.

“It’s not a bad thing to be able to work with the other side,” the new House speaker said in an interview with a Baton Rouge radio station.