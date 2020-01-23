Loyola honors 2020 Athletic Hall of Famers

2020 inductees to the Wolf Pack Athletic Hall of Fame gather during halftime at a basketball hall of fame game . Those pictured were inducted officially at the ceremony Jan. 18, 2020. Courtesy of Kyle Encar

2020 inductees to the Wolf Pack Athletic Hall of Fame gather during halftime at a basketball hall of fame game . Those pictured were inducted officially at the ceremony Jan. 18, 2020. Courtesy of Kyle Encar

2020 inductees to the Wolf Pack Athletic Hall of Fame gather during halftime at a basketball hall of fame game . Those pictured were inducted officially at the ceremony Jan. 18, 2020. Courtesy of Kyle Encar

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Past and present members of Loyola athletics packed the Danna Center on Jan. 18 as the athletic department and Alumni Association celebrated the new class of Wolf Pack Athletics Hall of Fame inductees.

The evening’s first inductee was Peggy Moore Andry, A‘67, a Loyola tennis player who went on to enjoy a decade-long professional career.

“She paved the way for the 130 women we have wear the maroon and gold today,” said Athletic Director Brett Simpson.

“I don’t remember losing any dual matches,” Andry said with a smile. “But memories can be bad.”

The next inductee was Brian Mason, A‘08, who Simpson called the best baseball player to come through Loyola since intercollegiate sports were reinstated. Still the Wolf Pack’s all-time hits leader, Mason became only the third Loyola baseball player to turn pro since the program’s hiatus ended in 1991.

In his speech, Mason described some of the challenges he faced early on in his Loyola career, namely being redshirted for his freshman season.

“I learned a valuable lesson my freshman year,” Mason said. “Life doesn’t always give you what you want, but it gives you what you need.”

Mason’s patience paid off as he would go on to make all two conference teams and be selected to Wolf Pack baseball’s all-decade team for the 2000s.

The crowd cheered for the last group of inductees of the night: the 2002 conference champion baseball team and their head coach Dan Moreau. The event’s program was adorned with a nearly two-page photo of the team post-championship proudly displaying a Loyola baseball banner as well as more than a few retro haircuts.

Moreau’s speech was filled with digs at the expense of his former players and assistant coaches, all met by a chorus of laughter from the men and women who remembered his time with the Wolf Pack. One of his main targets for these jokes was none other than the current athletic director.

“Before we canonize St. Brett, I’ll tell you how we first met,” Moreau said.

Moreau described chastising the current athletic director for gulping down a slurpee in the dugout during the first game he coached him. Simpson went on to play for Moreau at Loyola and later became a member of the Wolf Pack coaching staff.

“Brett was like my fourth son,” said Moreau. “I’ve known him since he was 15 and by the time I left (Loyola), he was my third-base coach and my most-trusted advisor.”

Moreau ended his speech on an emotional note, sharing his struggles with suicidal thoughts and depression, before opening up about how much his former players meant to him.

“You’re all my sons,” said Moreau holding back tears. “With this honor, I feel like the richest man in town.”

As he finished his speech, dozens of former players rushed to embrace their coach, some holding back tears themselves.