Two injured in St. Charles Avenue four-alarm fire

Alexandria Whitten

New Orleans Fire Department responds to a four-alarm fire on the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue on Jan. 24. Two people were transported to the hospital and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

New Orleans Fire Department responds to a four-alarm fire on the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue on Jan. 24. Two people were transported to the hospital and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

New Orleans Fire Department responds to a four-alarm fire on the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue on Jan. 24. Two people were transported to the hospital and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire on the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue near First Street, according to the City. A fire started in one multi-family house before spreading to a neighborhing house.

Two people have been transported to the hospital and are in fair condition, according to a NOLA Ready tweet. Traffic is closed in both directions on St. Charles Avenue between Jackson Avenue and Second Street. A few pets were also resuced from the homes involved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.