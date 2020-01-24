Two injured in St. Charles Avenue four-alarm fire

New Orleans Fire Department responds to a four-alarm fire on the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue on Jan. 24. Two people were transported to the hospital and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Sam Lucio and Alexandria Whitten
January 24, 2020

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire on the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue near First Street, according to the City. A fire started in one multi-family house before spreading to a neighborhing house.

Two people have been transported to the hospital and are in fair condition, according to a NOLA Ready tweet.  Traffic is closed in both directions on St. Charles Avenue between Jackson Avenue and Second Street. A few pets were also resuced from the homes involved.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighter extinguish fire at multi-family home.

New Orleans Fire Department works to extinguish fire at a multi-family home on the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue on Jan. 24. The fire started in one home before spreading to a second.

Fire line tape is up near the scene of a four-alarm fire

First responders gather at the scene of a four-alarm fire on St. Charles Avenue near First Street on Jan. 24. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.