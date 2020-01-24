Two injured in St. Charles Avenue four-alarm fire
January 24, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The New Orleans Fire Department responded to a four-alarm fire on the 2300 block of St. Charles Avenue near First Street, according to the City. A fire started in one multi-family house before spreading to a neighborhing house.
Two people have been transported to the hospital and are in fair condition, according to a NOLA Ready tweet. Traffic is closed in both directions on St. Charles Avenue between Jackson Avenue and Second Street. A few pets were also resuced from the homes involved.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Sam is a senior mass communication major. This year he will be serving as Webmaster at The Maroon. In the past he has served as Worldview Editor, Reviews...
Alexandria is a sophomore mass communication/journalism major with a New Orleans Studies minor from Baton Rouge, LA. She is currently the Twitter Producer...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.