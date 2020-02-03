Loyola says goodbye to popular Sodexo worker Mr. Rickey

Lily Cummings

Ricardo Torregano leads a second line through the Danna Center on Thursday, Jan. 30.

Loyola is saying goodbye to a special person, Ricardo Torregano, or ‘Mr. Rickey’ as most people around Loyola know him, a Sodexo worker who has been at the university for 41 years.

“It means a hell of a lot to me,” Rickey said, talking about a campus party held in his honor on Thursday.

He was celebrated with a second line featuring Zulu Mardi Gras Indians, king cakes from across the city, lots of hugs and a medal presented by University President Tania Tetlow.

Rickey didn’t have to worry about picking up what was left behind, others volunteered to clean up after the festivities. He only worried about celebrating the legacy he is leaving behind.

Rana Thabata is a senior political science and economics major who met Rickey while attending a program at Loyola in high school.

“I do think that his kind spirit and legacy will live on throughout all of our community members,” Thabata said.

Brianna McMorris is a Loyno alum who now works for the university.

“He’s like a sunshine,” McMorris said.

Dawn Ursel-Collins, director of catering, has worked with Rickey since 2008 and is sad to see him go.

“Every day is a fond memory,” Ursel-Collins said.

“Let that fun loving enthusiasm shine and bleed on everyone everywhere you go,” Ursel-Collins said to Rickey.

Rickey is leaving because of something he’s well known for–love. He is moving to Birmingham, Alabama to be closer to his wife after six years of long distance and taking the train on weekends to see her.

Rickey will work for Sodexo there now, but when asked what he will miss most he replied, “The people.” Rickey not only worked for Sodexo at Loyola, but Tulane and Xavier as well. In Birmingham he will do the same thing, working for the University of Alabama at Birmingham and Samford University.