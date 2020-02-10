Loyola launches national search for equity and inclusion officer

The university has launched a national search to find a chief equity and inclusion officer.

The university has launched a national search for a chief equity and inclusion officer, according to an email from University President Tania Tetlow.

The search comes after Sybol Anderson left the position in December.

The search committee will be chaired by Lesli Harris, chief of staff, and will include faculty, staff and student representatives.

The finalists will come to campus to meet with the 14-member committee and the Loyola community will be able to provide feedback.

In the interim, Marcus Kodkar, criminology professor, and Angel Parham professor of sociology, will receive bias incident concerns, according to Tetlow.

“While we look for the right person to lead our efforts, this is a good reminder that the work of justice and equality belongs to each of us and is utterly core to our mission,” Tetlow said.