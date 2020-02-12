Sprinklers set off on sixth floor of Biever Hall
WARNING: Videos in story contain explicit language. Courtesy of Jack Rossi and Houston Simms
February 12, 2020
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Fire alarm sprinklers went off on the sixth floor of the Biever Hall Wednesday morning, soaking residents’ belongings and leading to the building being evacuated. The cause for the incident is currently unknown.
Freshman Isabella Rupiper said the alarm went off around 9 a.m.
In an email sent to Biever Hall residents, Amy Boyle, director of residential life, said the cause of the sprinkler’s activation is still being investigated. The email also said that conditions of the floor are being assessed and rooms are being wet vacuumed and dried.
Student video from the sixth floor showed sprinklers going off on one end of the hallway and water spreading throughout the floor. Another video showed flooding in a student room.
Boyle’s email said residential life will be checking in with impacted students in coming days.
Emma is a mass communication sophomore from Arlington, Texas. This semester she serves as the senior staff writer and has previously been a staff reporter...
Rae Walberg is a mass communication freshman and is excited to take on a leadership position at The Maroon this semester. As Worldview Editor, she is focused...
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.