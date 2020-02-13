Candidates take on Bill Cassidy for Louisiana Senate

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Democrat Antoine Pierce and Independent Jamar “Doc” Myers-Montgomery are both candidates who are running against the Republican incumbent Bill Cassidy in the 2020 election for the Louisiana Senate seat. Senators are the elected officials who decide the laws for our country.

Myers-Montgomery said that “ I’m more interested in doing what’s best for Louisiana, than I am focusing on an ideology that forces me to be loyal to a particular party. I’m willing to work with anyone from any party, as long as the issue pushes Louisiana forward as a whole.”

Pierce said that voters should vote for him because, “We don’t have anyone who listens to the people, the people in office now have chosen to forsake the people, I want to actually listen to them and cater to their needs. I think I am a stark contrast to what we have now.”

Both candidates want to be a voice for their constituents and change the direction Louisiana is currently in the senate, but they differ in regards to their priorities once elected.

Pierce said that within his first 90 days in office he would try to make big steps in health care legislation.

“I want to make a health care plan that works. I want to make sure everyone has a health care plan regardless of their ability to pay and I want to make sure that it covers pre-existing conditions,” Pierce said.

He also said that education is very important to him, and if elected he would make sure federal education funds would go where they are supposed to, making it easier for college graduates like himself graduate college without being drowned in debt.

“We definitely need to get rid of Betsy DeVos, who has been terrible for education and she’s the least qualified Secretary of Education that we have ever had,” said Pierce.

Myers-Montgomery had a different goal for his first 90 days as a senator. “The first thing I plan to do in my first 90 days of office is to introduce legislation targeting sex trafficking and human trafficking. Human and sex trafficking is 21st-century slavery and those engaged in it should be

punished to the fullest extent of the law.” He said that he would target sex trafficking as a criminal enterprise.

“As a public defender for children, some of my clients are victims of human and sex trafficking and it hurts my heart to know the trauma these young boys and girls have endured,” Myers-Montgomery said. Most importantly he plans to make sure that there are legislation and funding in place to help with rehabilitating and counseling victims and their families.

Another goal that Myers Montgomery has is in regards to transportation. “I really would like to see a bullet train that connects Shreveport to New Orleans, Baton Rouge, and Dallas. Europe and Asia utilize bullet trains because they are efficient and cost-effective ways of moving people, and whenever you move people, you create opportunity.”

Myers-Montgomery said his family, his faith, and his grandparents play a key role in the man he is today. “ I’ve always had to use my faith and my relationship with God as the bridge over fear, doubt, and anxiety to get to my destination,” he said. One of his inspirations is his grandparents

because they were a major influence on him and because he trusts their judgment and they’ve helped him navigate his life more skillfully and effectively. He also said, “My daughter is one of the biggest influences in my life because I’m forced to be a better person for myself and her.”

Antoine Pierce said his inspiration comes from his middle school and elementary teachers. “My mainstream influences are Martin Luther King and Barack Obama.”

Toward the end of Pierce’s interview, he said he wanted voters to know that, “I’ve challenge Bill Cassidy to a debate on several occasions and he has dodged me. I think it’s important that people see the juxtapositions in both our politics.” He also added that he wanted people to know that his

campaign is “ 100% people-powered” and we don’t take corporate donations, unlike Bill Cassidy. I reached out to Cassidy and he did not respond.

“Everything we have is coming from the people,” Pierce said.

To stay updated and know your ballot, visit the Loyola Maroon website next week for an article on the judges appearing on the 2020 ballot.