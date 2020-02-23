The Wolf: Four places to go for a chill night out

Everyone loves a good night out, but the disoriented sweaty bodies packed inside a bar that at times doesn’t seem much bigger than a dorm room, can get old. In fact, for some, a club-like venue is never attractive. Instead, it’s a recipe for social anxiety, sweaty hands, and an early night in that felt like a waste of time. That’s why here, The Wolf is listing five night-out venues for introverts. These places are understated, usually paired with dim lighting, and are meant for those looking for a subdued night out that’s still a good time.

1. Chaise Delachaise Wine Bistro- 7708 Maple St. and 3342 St. Charles St.

This Uptown pick is the perfect choice for the 21+ introvert who loves wine. The space provides indoor and outdoor seating in addition to a hang out space in the bar area. For those looking for a cheap early night, Chaise Delachaise hosts happy hour Tuesday-Sunday from 3-6 p.m. They offer $1 off all beer, $5 wine options, including Frose and their House Old Fashioned, and $7 House Cocktails. For those looking for a later night, Chais Delachaise defines their bar’s closing time as “’till,” in true New Orleans’ fashion. Whether you’re looking for a night cap on a long night or a cheap glass of good frose, Chais Delachaise is the best option to escape its stuffy counterparts.

2. Monkey Hill Bar- 6100 Magazine St.

With a projector screen down the middle of the bar and couches paired with coffee tables all around, this Uptown option is the New Orleans’ version of Friends’ Central Perk café. Winner of Where Y’at’s most upscale bar award from 2008 – 2011, Monkey Hill bar is a classier choice while still being laid back. The bar includes pool tables and is famous for their signature cocktail, the traditional New Orleans’ Pimm’s Cup. It also has a venue space as an addendum to its main area right around the corner, which hosts shows often.

3. Bakery Bar- 1179 Annunciation St.

The Bakery Bar is exactly what it sounds like, but more. Owned by “Debbie does Doberge,” the Bakery bar is famous for its Doberge cakes, a traditional French cake with pudding as a filling. This spot has also become well known for its dessert cocktails and boozy 21+ cakes, which include flavors such as the Bermuda Triangle, a black rum cake with preserved pineapple and a cherry vanilla creme anglaise. The Bakery bar is perfect for those with a sweet tooth, those looking for a drink, or those who want both. They also have a complete “real food” menu for anyone interested in other sorts of snacks. The bar hosts Happy Hour Tuesday- Friday from 5-7 p.m with drink options such as a traditional Daiquiri and Sazerac available.

4. Café Istanbul- 2372 St. Claude Ave.

Located in the Bywater in the back of the New Orleans Healing Center on St. Roch and Rampart, Café Istanbul is an intimate venue. Next to a co-op in arguably the most hipster location in the city, Café Istanbul has a warm, welcoming feel that makes the venue a safe space for everyone. Much like Neutral Ground, Istanbul promotes local talent often, including young Loyola artists who come to share music and poetry of all kinds. The venue has drinks, as well, but their main focus is putting on shows for their audiences, a perfect opportunity for the introvert to listen in on.