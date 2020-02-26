Mardi Gras 2020 Photo Gallery
February 26, 2020
Another Mardi Gras has passed, and with it came the experiences of countless decades, and even centuries, old holiday traditions. From parades, to masquerade balls, to the rituals of the Mardi Gras Indian tribes, there is no shortage of customs to encounter. Here is a look at a few from this year:
Michael Bauer is currently a Trumpet Performance major in his junior year. Previously the Senior Staff Photographer, Michael hopes to continue to cultivate...
