Mardi Gras 2020 Photo Gallery

Another Mardi Gras has passed, and with it came the experiences of countless decades, and even centuries, old holiday traditions. From parades, to masquerade balls, to the rituals of the Mardi Gras Indian tribes, there is no shortage of customs to encounter. Here is a look at a few from this year:

A rider in the Rex parade throws a cup to an parade-goer. Rex features a diverse range of throws, including float-specific beads.