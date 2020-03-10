Archdiocese of New Orleans makes changes amid coronavirus concerns

Amy Ngo

A priest serves communion in the Holy Name of Jesus chapel. Distribution of the blood and bread of Christ continued after the warning from the Archdiocese of New Orleans.

With the coronavirus, or COVID-19, cases on the rise in the United States, many organizations have taken precautions to protect people.

The Archdiocese of New Orleans sent out a statement with a list of precautions for pastors to enforce upon their discretion. Of those items listed, Archbishop Gregory Amond suggests the suspension of the exchanging of the sign of peace, or instructing that parishioners exchange signs of peace without physical contact.

“We have asked our parishioners to stop shaking hands during the Rite of Peace and instead use nonphysical gestures, like bowing your head respectfully– like we do in our Vietnamese culture,” said Deacon at Mary Queen of Vietnam Church, Vinh Tran.

The Catholic mass is rooted in tradition, but for some, they say losing that connection to the past is worth their health.

“I don’t think it has any effect on or takes away from any tradition or value for our culture during mass. I’m not worried about that,” Vinh said.

Mary Queen of Vietnam Church was warning its congregation to refrain from touching days before the Archdiocese released its statement.

Family health resident Cecilia Tran is a part of the parish, and she thinks there’s nothing to worry about at the church.

“These precautions could be slightly an overreaction. Though it is concerning, there are measures to be taken in your personal life first,” Cecilia said.

The statement from the Archdiocese also addressed hygiene: “Please remind ministers of the Holy Communion to practice good hygiene, washing their hands or even using an alcohol based antibacterial solution before Mass begins.” Many health professionals say it’s just that simple.

“It’s as simple as washing our hands properly. It’s the same thing we’re doing to prevent the transmission of the flu,” Cecilia said.

Touching shouldn’t be the only thing parishioners are worried about, though.

“What we do know is that it’s a respiratory virus so could it be transmitted through airborne means. Yes, it could be a step to stop physical touch. So if you’re in church, and you’re already sick, you may have already spread it,” Cecilia said.

The Church encourages all faithful to stay home and not attend Mass if they are sick or are experiencing symptoms of sickness, saying, “They are not obliged to attend Mass, and even that out of charity they ought not to attend.”

Archbishop Aymond reminds church-goers that a priority is to pray for those who have been affected by the coronavirus and for continual protection from the virus.