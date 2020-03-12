Students rush to spend Wolf Bucks amid class cancellations

Groups of students wait for the Sea Store on March 11, 2020 after classes were moved online.

Panic hit the Danna Center hard early this evening after Loyola announced classes would be cancelled for the rest of the semester due to COVID-19. Students lined-up at Starbucks and the Market at Loyola, also known as the C-store, desperate to spend the remaining amount of their Wolf Bucks.

“I am trying to stock up and spend all my Wolf Bucks because I feel like I’m not going to come back here much over the pandemic,” said Blake Ecuyer, mass communication sophomore.

According to ResLife, most on-campus dining options will be closed for the remainder of the semester or until further notice, beginning Monday, March 16. Included in this closure is Starbucks, AFC Sushi, Subway, Original Burger Company, Smoothie King, OR-to-Go and the C-Store.

“This is all too much,” said the Sodexo worker manning the cash register as students piled the counter with provisions for the coming days.

“I’m trying to spend all of my Wolf Bucks before I go home so I can actually get some use out of them,” said Taylor Standberry, psychology junior, “We’re gone for the rest of the semester, so I won’t be able to spend them. I don’t think we’ll get refunded.”

Despite the chaos, many students still believe the class cancellations were the right choice.

“I think they’re doing the best they can, with advice from state officials and the CDC, so the risk of community spread is lower,” said Stanberry