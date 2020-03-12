NBA suspends season following player’s positive test for COVID-19

The NBA suspended its season when Utah Jazz Center Rudy Gobert tested preliminarily positive for COVID-19.

The National Basketball Association suspended its season until further notice today when reigning Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert tested preliminarily positive for COVID-19, according to an official statement from the NBA.

“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the league announced.

Gobert was reported to have tested positive for the virus shortly before Utah’s Wednesday night game with the Oklahoma City Thunder at Chesapeake Energy Arena. Gobert never set foot in the arena but had made the trip to Oklahoma City, according to ESPN’s Royce Young.

League sources told ESPN both teams were placed in quarantine within Chesapeake Energy Arena following the report.