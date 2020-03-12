Fall advising, registration postponed

Fall advising and registration have been postponed in the wake of Loyola's move to online-only classes.

As professors prepare to quickly move online-only for the remainder of the semester, fall advising and registration have been postponed.

In an email sent to students, Kathy Gros, director of student records, said the delay will allow for “breathing room.”

Advising, which was supposed to begin next week, has now been moved to start Monday, March 30 for both undergraduates and graduate students.

Registration for the fall semester will begin Wednesday, April 15 for graduate students.

Undergraduates will follow. The full registration schedule can be found on Loyola’s website.

Room selection for next year has also been postponed, according to Loyola’s COVID-19 frequently asked questions page. The later date will be announced in the coming weeks.