President Tetlow addresses Loyola community

University President Tania Tetlow addressed the Loyola community in a video message, Friday evening.

Following the news that Loyola’s classes would be moved online for the remainder of the semester, Tetlow acknowledged the uncertainty of the situation, but said the university is working hard to keep Commencement possible.

She also said faculty will be working to figure out hiccups as the entire university makes the move to online coursework.

“If there’s any groups of people…who will know how to create a community, even virtually, it’s Loyola,” she said.