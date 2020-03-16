City limits bar, restaurant hours and capacity as COVID-19 cases increase

Patrons drink in Bruno's on a Saturday night. Amid the spread of coronavirus across the city, Mayor LaToya Cantrell has issued a new set of rules for city restaurants and bars. The Maroon.

As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in New Orleans, city officials have instated new rules that businesses should follow in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, according to press release from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.

The new guidelines include limiting patrons at city businesses by shortening business hours and cutting down patrons by half of what is permitted.

The new guidelines will be implemented immediately, according to the release.

Additional guidelines include: