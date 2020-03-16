City limits bar, restaurant hours and capacity as COVID-19 cases increase
March 15, 2020
As the number of COVID-19 cases continue to increase in New Orleans, city officials have instated new rules that businesses should follow in order to prevent further spread of the coronavirus, according to press release from Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
The new guidelines include limiting patrons at city businesses by shortening business hours and cutting down patrons by half of what is permitted.
The new guidelines will be implemented immediately, according to the release.
Additional guidelines include:
- Full-service restaurants with seating will cease operations at 9 p.m. daily, and will work to limit seating capacity by removing tables and chairs or implementing “checkerboard” type seating to maximize space.
- Bars and nightclubs will stop serving at 12 a.m. daily and will limit capacity up to 50 percent of the posted patron limit. Last call will be 11:15 p.m.
- Operators will post notice to encourage patrons to return home after leaving
- Operators will not allow people to gather while waiting for seating
- Once people leave the restaurant or bar they cannot loiter or congregate in the street.
- Tour groups will be limited to no more than seven at a time.
Erin Snodgrass, mass communication senior, is excited to be serving as Editor-in-Chief of the Loyola Maroon this semester. She has previously worked as...
