NAIA cancels spring sports, won’t charge athletes with year of competition

The NAIA has cancelled all spring sports in the wake of coronavirus. Courtesy of NAIA.

The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics has cancelled the 2020 spring sports season today according to NAIA officials.

This announcement comes following the cancellation of all winter sports championships, and the NCAA’s decision to cancel their spring sports season.

“All possible scenarios that would have supported a spring sports season were seriously considered by multiple NAIA governance groups,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “However, the growing state of emergency due to COVID-19, as well as the Center for Disease Control’s recommendation yesterday to limit gatherings to fewer than 50 people for eight weeks, meant we could not in good conscience move forward with the spring sports season and championships.”

Following the cancellation NAIA officials announced that it would not charge any spring athletes with a year of eligibility.

“In an effort to provide relief, no spring sport student-athlete will be charged a season of competition.” announced the NAIA, “Any spring sport student-athlete who was enrolled full-time in 2020 will be awarded two additional semester terms of attendance or the equivalent.” the NAIA announced.