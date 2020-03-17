Loyola seniors left heartbroken following transition to online classes

Jade Myers

As Loyola seniors cope with their final semester of college taking an abrupt turn because of the coronavirus, some students are worried about what’s next.

“It really kind of breaks my heart because it takes my purpose away. I don’t know what I’m supposed to do,” senior musical theatre major Linda Nibert said.

“I don’t get to present my thesis I’ve been working on for four years. I don’t get to have Maroon and Gold which I just got my dress in the mail you know. All of these things that are a culmination of our senior year that we get to experience is that we don’t have anymore,” physics senior Tori Wilson said.

With the start of online classes, and the cancellation of some campus events. Wilson and Nibert wish they got to complete this semester on campus and spend more time with the people they love.

“There are things I’m not ready to say goodbye to. One of the other things is all of our lasts were just pushed into 48 hours,” Nibert said.

Dean of the College of Music and Media, Kern Maass said he understands the feelings and emotions students, especially seniors are going through and the school wants to help them in the safest way possible.

“Immediately I’m concerned about the feelings and anxiety for students and our faculty so that’s you know at the forefront of our mind. Helping relieve some of that anxiety and fear which is also changing rapidly, Maass said,” The landscape is changing so fast we’re just trying to roll with that and do everything we can as that happens to plan as far out as we can, but it’s a forever changing environment,” Maass explained.

When senior Student Government Association President Jessamyn Reichmann-Young learned of the university’s decision to transition to online classes she knew it would be hard to accept.

“For me, it was a different experience, not only was I grappling with the fact that potentially not having those traditional senior events, but also what was my role in capacity and how could I still support students with the month that I do have left in office,” Reichmann Young expressed.

Reichmann-Young wants students, especially seniors to be positive in times of uncertainty.

“Remain hopeful that’s the thing. Commencement is not a definite no. It might be a ‘hey, it might be later.’ We will walk across that stage, no questions asked,” Reichmann-Young said.

Though time may seem limited, there might be just enough to live the moments that feel lost.

“I am going to hold on to the lasts in New Orleans. I’m going to ride the streetcar, I’m going to go to the Quarter once stuff has calmed down and the restaurants that I love so much,” Nibert said.