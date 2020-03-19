Saints head coach tests positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints Head Coach Sean Payton has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to ESPN.

In an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Payton said that he wasn’t feeling well over the weekend, got tested and received the results on Thursday afternoon. Payton also said that while he is feeling fatigued, he is one of the 20 percent of cases who have no fever or cough.

Payton said his reasoning for coming forward was to warn people to take the coronavirus seriously and protect others.

“This is not just about social distancing,” Payton said in an interview with ESPN. “It’s shutting down here for a week to two weeks. If people understand the curve, and understand the bump, we can easily work together as a country to reduce it. Take a minute to understand what the experts are saying. It’s not complicated to do what they’re asking of us. Just that type of small investment by every one of us will have a dramatic impact.”

Payton is the first known person in the NFL to have tested positive.