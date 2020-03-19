Saints’ Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19
March 19, 2020
Saints’ Head Coach Sean Payton told ESPN Thursday he tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.
Payton is the first to come forward with a positive novel coronavirus test in the world of the NFL.
A tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter released the news.
Payton told ESPN he “wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.”
Gabriella "Gabby" Killett is currently in the second semester of her first year studying journalism at Loyola University New Orleans. Her minor is Spanish...
