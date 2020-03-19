Saints’ Sean Payton tests positive for COVID-19

Gabriella Killett
March 19, 2020

Saints’ Head Coach Sean Payton told ESPN Thursday he tested presumptive positive for COVID-19.

Payton is the first to come forward with a positive novel coronavirus test in the world of the NFL.

A tweet from ESPN’s Adam Schefter released the news.

Payton told ESPN he “wants all people to heed the warnings of government officials, stay inside, and behave responsibly.”