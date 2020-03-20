Dance and cheer teams turned around mid trip to nationals

Loyola dance team members perform their conference routine. The dance team placed second out of five teams and earned a chance to compete in the 4th annual National Alliance of Intercollegiate Athletics National Championships. Photo credit: Andres Fuentes

In route to their national competitions in Davenport, Iowa, Loyola’s dance and cheer teams decided to return home upon the announcement that classes would move online last Wednesday, according to head cheer and dance coach Rickey Hill.

Hill said the NAIA decided to cancel the championships, regardless.

“Everyone was concerned with the unknown and developing situation,” Hill said.

The dance and cheer teams’ national competitions were a part of all NAIA winter and spring championships that were cancelled.

“We are all disappointed especially for our seniors, Tri Le and Esau Jones,” Hill said. “They along with many others have given their heart and soul to our program.”

Hill said that despite the championships’ cancellation, he is thankful the dance and cheer teams’ student athletes are safe and at home with their families. Hill said he stays in constant contact with his teams.

“I’m telling them to ‘keep up with your academics, be safe, keep me posted on how you’re doing, and wash your hands,'” Hill said.