22-year old COVID-19 victim advises against traveling

Emme BeBault tested positive for COVID-19 on March 15th and she feels that she contracted the virus during her visit to a friend in New York. With spring break right around the corner for many college students and flight prices at an all time low, BeBault warns not to take any trips during this time.

“My symptoms came flooding in, there were chills, fatigue, and headaches. It was one of the worst headaches I have ever had, and it was so persistent.I also had body aches and pains, and lost the ability to taste and smell things,” BeBault said.

Traveling during this Coronavirus pandemic has been warned against by many local and federal officials but BeBault fears that some media outlets have been putting out misleading information.

“Don’t believe any media that says that if you are in your twenties or thirties that you are safe. You don’t know what you are safe from,” BeBault said.

Lacinea McBride, a recent graduate of Loyola University and BeBault’s friend that hosted her while she was in New York, also advised millennials and Gen Z to stay at home during the next few weeks.

“It’s (traveling) is very dangerous right now, and could put a lot of peoples lives at risk. It may seem that it is up to you to go or not to go but you could carry a virus that can pass on to your family members or members of your community and ultimately kill them,” McBride said.

McBride has not been tested by the CDC for COVID-19 after requesting to because she was not showing symptoms. Out of precaution though they placed her on a two week self isolation and quarantine.

“I do not leave my house when normally I would leave out and take the train and talk to hundreds of people. I don’t talk to anyone now, unless it is through my computer, so things right now are completely different. But I choose to stay safe, and keep others safe,” McBride said.

“I think it’s a horrible idea to expose yourself to hundreds of people for the sake of partying or not losing a plane ticket,” McBride said.

For the full 15 minute interview with Emme BeBault visit here. To stay updated on all things COVID-19 stay updated on the CDC’s website.