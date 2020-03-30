Loyola hoopers earn All-American honors

Four members of the Wolf Pack basketball program were selected to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics All-American team Thursday. Photo credit: Michael Bauer

From the women’s team, senior Kalia Anthony was named to the NAIA’s All-American second team, just one week after being named a Women’s Basketball Coaches Association’s All-American player. Anthony also received the Southern States Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year Award and a first team All-Conference selection after leading the Wolf Pack in points, assists, and steals on the way to a 21-7 record.

From the men’s team, Junior Tim Cameron, Sophomore Myles Burns, and Sophomore Zach Wrightsil were each selected as All-American Honorable Mentions after leading the Wolf Pack in a 23-10 season and a trip to the conference championship. The trio were each named to the SSAC’s All-Conference First Team, and Burns took home the SSAC Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Both the men’s and the women’s basketball teams earned NAIA Tournament berths before the competition was cancelled due to COVID-19.