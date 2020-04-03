Breaking: Loyola to hold virtual commencement on May 9

The University will hold a virtual event on May 9, in place of the planned commencement event. President Tetlow said she is still trying to find a date for an in-person event. Photo credit: Cristian Orellana

Loyola plans to have a virtual commencement event on May 9, the original date of graduation, for the Class of 2020.

President Tania Tetlow sent out an email to the student body updating the class about their future plans for commencement.

“After incredible amounts of hard work, and now utter heroics to get to the finish line, you are on the cusp of achieving your dreams. And I am determined to hand you a diploma in person,” said Tetlow in the email.

Loyola is still looking at a later date for an in-person commencement ceremony, according to Tetlow.

“Know that it is an enormous priority for us, and we will stay in constant contact with you,” said Tetlow in the email.

The Office of the President is preparing an FAQ about commencement that will be shared next week, according to the email.