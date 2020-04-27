Tulane basketball’s Hightower charged with murder

Tulane basketball player Teshaun Hightower has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia, according to ESPN.

Hightower is being charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, possesion of a firearm during the commission of a felony and battery. He was one of six men the Henry County Police Department identified as suspects in a murder investigation, along with his brother Jeffery Hightower, according to a HCPD Facebook post.

The alleged victim, Devante Anthony Long, 24, was shot at an apartment complex the morning of April 8. Long later died at a local hospital, according to police reports. The homicide occurred in Stockbridge, Georgia, a small town about 16 miles northwest of Atlanta.

Hightower, Tulane’s 2019-2020 leading scorer, was arrested just a week after submitting his name to the NBA draft. He was dismissed from Tulane’s basketball team following his arrest.