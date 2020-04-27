Neighbors play trombones together while social distancing

For musician Charlie Halloran playing music is part of his D-N-A. So, when he heard his next-door neighbor, Richard Kinfolk Anderson catching tunes Halloran knew he had to join in.

“You know the first thing when we wake up is to put on some music, an actual record or c-d or ask google to play something in our kitchen we kind of play music all day now,” Halloran said.

Halloran has been staying at his Algiers home more lately since the coronavirus pandemic canceled a few of his gigs and events heand his band, the Tropicales planned to perform at. Though COVID-19 is limiting his work, Halloran found a creative way to practice his passion.

“I heard him (Anderson) practicing through our wall, and I called and I said hey let’s go outside and play on the porch,” Halloran said.

So, Halloran brought out his trombone to his front porch and the two neighbors started to play a song, even while practicing social distancing. As Halloran played his instrument on his front porch, Anderson played on his property too. As they harmonized together, the familiar sounds of New Orleans music could be heard throughout their Algiers community.

“It’s just nice to play with other people even if you can’t be on stage with them. To hear something come from people’s windows, driving slow through the neighborhood and blasting rebirth or you know people playing instruments on the porch. I think it helps a lot of people,” Halloran expressed.

With Jazz Fest, and French Quarter Fest canceled, along with several other events and festivals Halloran says it’s a difficult time, especially for him as a musician.

“This is the time of the year when everybody comes out and everybody goes out to the Fairgrounds, the French Quarter and you can be with your neighbors and listen to music. For that to not be happening now, it’s pretty hard…now it’s music season now you know it’s pretty awful to not be able to go hear music 24 hours a day anywhere in the city, Halloran expressed.

Though times may seem challenging, Halloran is finding a few positives. Halloran’s wife, Mia Goldsmith Halloran recorded her husband and Anderson playing trombones together and posted the video on social media. That video now has over 50,000 views on Facebook and over 30,000 views on YouTube!

“It’s nice, this whole thing is a mess but it’s weird what silver linings there are and just be willing to be with and live with my wife and have a good record collection and have time to listen to it now,” Halloran expressed.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, music lives on, on the front porches of two neighbors playing a song.