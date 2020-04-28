Loyola helps students in need of technology for online classes

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Loyola has had to move all classes online. While the transition to online-only classes, technologically, has been relatively seamless for many students, others have encountered roadblocks when it comes to access to technology.

Loyola’s behavioral intervention team, which coordinates outreach and provides support resources to students struggling with any number of issues from academic to personal concerns, has been facilitating the distribution of equipment to students in need.

Diana Ward, chair of the behavioral intervention team, said that she and her team meet multiple times a week and are actively receiving concerns from students. According to Ward, the behavioral intervention team receives over 200 reports a week.

“Every day we are receiving new reports and we are working hard to ensure we get the student the needed item or items as quickly as possible,” said Ward. “[The team] is working collaboratively with the library and the IT department on these types of concerns.”

Once Ward receives a request from the student, she then coordinates with the library to help provide the necessary equipment.

Laurie Phillips, an associate dean who oversees information resources at the library, was recently asked to join the behavioral intervention team and is now very hands-on with the process of helping to distribute technology.

“All we do is go through case after case of what students need, who should follow up with them and try to reach out to students to see if they have what they need,” said Phillips.

Phillips described the initial process of figuring out what technology the library had to spare as difficult and “on the fly.” Phillips said she had her entire staff test every laptop they had to see which ones work, even finding a different charger for an old laptop that was found on a staff member’s desk.

“I was able to cobble together enough,” said Phillips.

Resources have been stretched so thin with so many students needing help that Phillips said she even had to take the printer from her office and give it to a student still living in the dorms on campus.

Delivering the equipment students need has also been difficult as Phillips has had to work from her home by either hand-delivering equipment to local students, shipping equipment or leaving equipment on her front porch behind her planter where her cat sleeps.

“It’s hard. It’s exhausting,” said Phillips.

Altogether, Phillips and Ward said that the behavioral intervention team has rented out around 3 iPads, 15 Macs and around 25 students have already received or will receive hotspots. Phillips said that she still has around 17 iPads and 3 Macs left sitting in her living room that can be rented.

The hardest thing for Phillips and Ward, however, has been trying to get in contact with students who request for help either because they can’t get a good phone number to call or that the student doesn’t answer.

“That’s a little scary because we just worry about these students,” said Phillips. “If somebody calls you with a 504 number, please answer the phone, I’m trying to do some good.”

At the heart of the issue, for Phillips, is to just try and help as many students as she can, a goal she formed with students after teaching a first-year seminar class in the fall. The process of helping give students equipment to complete online classes has given Phillips a glimpse into how some students live and how much help they might need, whether it be not having internet or a stable family situation.

“For some students, what I provide them makes all the difference. For others, their needs are bigger and I’m only one piece of the puzzle,” said Phillips. “I had a student who contacted me who was sharing a laptop, one device, with all of her siblings.”

Even with all the current obstacles, however, Phillips and Ward encourage students to reach out if they need assistance.

“I think there are just some students who are so overwhelmed right now,” said Phillips. “We want students to ask for and accept help and we’re doing the best we can to answer those needs.”

If a student still needs access to technology to help them with classes, they are encouraged to fill out a behavioral intervention team report here.