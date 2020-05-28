Loyola graduate 3D prints face shields for local hospitals

Jillian Oddo

A printed face shield made from Loyola's 3D printing equipment sits in a lab at the university. Baasel Syed, A'20, has been using Loyola's equipment to 3D print medical face shields for the University Medical Center during the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo credit: Baasel Syed

Due to COVID-19, hospitals around the U.S. are in need of masks and face shields and one recent Loyola graduate, Baasel Syed, A’20, is using university resources to help provide help to local New Orleans hospitals.

“I asked the hospitals what they needed, and the one thing they said they would take was face shields,” said Syed.

Syed did not want to waste time being quarantined in his house, so he decided to spend his free time using Loyola’s 3D printing equipment to make face shields.

“It’s been kind of a bit hectic. We have been wanting to start for a while, but the problem is the supplies take awhile to come in,” Syed said.

With the help of Loyola’s Art and Design Chairperson John Seefeldt, Syed will make 300 face shields, each taking a few hours to construct.

“We have some leeway in our funding, so once we finish the 300 we will try to make some more,” said Syed.

Syed received $4,000 in grants from the Community Catholic Foundation and the Almar Foundation for supplies.

The Syed’s project is called “Project Wolf Shield,” and is already underway. Syed plans to give the face shields to the University Medical Center in New Orleans.