8 essential films about race in America

A recent wave of racial violence in America has left many feeling sad, angry, helpless, or a combination of the above. While it’s truly tempting to turn a blind eye to what’s happening these days, it’s always important to learn and understand the historical struggles of black folk. No matter where anyone stands on the truly divisive issue of race relations in America, understanding is the key towards change.

For years, movies have always been more than just entertaining. Filmmakers throughout time were not afraid to tackle social issues, especially race in America. The Maroon’s resident film reviewer presents eight essential films, arranged in chronological order, that will hopefully broaden one’s worldview in these critical times.

In the Heat of the Night

The 1967 police drama from director Norman Jewison stars Sidney Poitier as Philadelphia detective Virgil Tibbs. Initially accused of a murder in a small, bigoted Mississippi town, he is soon assigned to investigate the crime.

Along for the ride is sheriff Chief Bill Gillespie, played by Rod Steiger, creating an “odd couple” dynamic that would later influence films such as “Lethal Weapon” and “Rush Hour.” A classic Poitier movie, it won 5 Oscars including Best Picture the following year.

Do the Right Thing

Prolific filmmaker Spike Lee’s filmography is definitely worth checking out. His expansive array of more than 20 titles, from the biopic “Malcolm X” to the comedy satire “Bamboozled,” have tackled racism in one way or another. One should start with where it all began, with the 1989 comedy drama “Do the Right Thing.” Regarded as one of the greatest films of all time, the film depicts simmering racial tensions on a hot summer day in a Brooklyn neighborhood.



12 Years a Slave

Based on the memoirs of former slave Solomon Northrup, the 2013 period biopic from British filmmaker Steve McQueen won Best Picture at the Oscars. Extensively shot in Louisiana, it features Chiwetel Ejiofor as Northrup, who was kidnapped and then sold into slavery.



Moonlight

The 2016 coming of age drama from Barry Jenkins is one of the finest films of the 21st century. “Moonlight” presents three stages in the life of the main character, who struggles with his identity as well as his sexuality. Starring Trevante Rhodes, Mahershala Ali, and Andre Holland, it won Best Picture at the Academy Awards as well as Best Supporting Actor for Ali, the first Muslim to receive the award.



Get Out

The 2017 directorial debut from Jordan Peele is more than just a horror film. “Get Out” also tackles social issues such as racism and white supremacy, with Peele utilizing horror tropes to further illustrate the state of race relations in America. The film revolutionized the horror genre, showing that it can also confront the evils of racism in an entertaining way.



Hidden Figures

Based on a true story, the 2017 biographical drama features a group of black female mathematicians, played by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer and Janelle Monáe. The film quite entertainingly presents them as the unsung heroes of America’s space race to the moon, ultimately providing an inspiring story of diversity.



Mudbound

Directed by Dee Rees, the 2017 historical drama film features two World War II veterans, respectively played by Jason Mitchell and Garrett Hedlund. They return to their hometown in rural Mississippi after the war, and deal with racism as well as PTSD.



The Hate U Give

Based on the novel of the same name, the 2018 drama film shows how racism and police brutality can inevitably affect black children and teenagers as well. High school student Starr Carter, played by Amandla Stenberg, witnesses her childhood friend get wrongfully murdered during a traffic stop. She becomes thrust into the spotlight as she gradually becomes an activist for racial justice.



Special Mention: The Wire

“All in the game.” The crime drama series from creator David Simon aired in HBO from 2002 to 2008, in what’s been called the golden age of television. “The Wire” is widely known for its realistic portrayal of issues in the city of Baltimore, not to mention universal themes of race and class divides as well. Each season tackles a unique theme, from the drug trade, the ports, the city government, the public school system, and the local newspaper.

“The Wire” has everything one needs in a binge watch. It is gritty, engrossing, shocking, and earnest.

