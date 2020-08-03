Loyola requires students to undergo COVID-19 training, sign updated code of conduct

Loyola is requiring students to complete an online COVID-19 training course about health policy, social distancing, as well as Loyola’s new standards for the return to campus by Aug. 10. Those who don’t, won’t be allowed back on campus.

The training, which takes place on Loyola’s newly appointed digital platform, Canvas, and is accessible through Single Sign On, requires students to state what their plans would be in the event of a COVID-19 diagnosis or hurricane evacuation.

The training also consists of short videos and quizzes about social distancing, mask-wearing and hand washing. Students are also required to read the COVID student code of conduct and sign a commitment to follow Loyola’s COVID-19 health policies.

The updated code of conduct requires that students stay six feet apart from all people on campus, even while outside, and bans students from going to “parties or gatherings, even outdoors, of more than 10 people on campus or off campus.” In groups of less than 10 people, the code of conduct still requires that students maintain six feet of distance from other people. Students who socialize in any way with a group of 10 or more people will be “subject to discipline” under the new guidelines.

Students in on-campus housing are also banned from having guests, unless they are on-campus residents, who still must maintain six feet of distance from other on-campus residents, according to the code.

The new conduct agreement also requires students to agree to comply with any university official’s advice or medical professional’s advice regarding isolation and a hypothetical positive COVID-19 test. All students are also required to wear face masks over their nose and mouth while in buildings on campus and while outside.

Provost Tanuja Singh, who began her career at Loyola July 1, said in an email to students about the training that she hopes students will model the behavior they want others to follow.

“Based upon what I know about our students, I have no doubt that you will do your part in keeping our community safe and secure,” Singh wrote.