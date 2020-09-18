UPB brings College Experience back to Student Life

UPB members and students compete in teams to play UPB jeopardy. The game challenges students to answer diversity and inclusion facts about Loyola, making it an educational and social college experience.

While college classes are continuing hy-flexed and online, students are feeling less connected than ever to campus life. But Loyola’s university programming board works to keep the college experience alive for students academically and socially.

“When quarantine hit, I was pretty sure the college experience was going to be changed drastically…I’m trying to make the best of everything. It’s been a difficult experience transferring to online learning, not being able to go to classes and talk to my teachers, and have to do it over Zoom,” said junior Marketing and Classical Humanities student, Eliza “Lizzie” Remillong.

Before the pandemic began, Remillong was active in her clubs and sororities, Alpha Chi Omega and Alpha Kappa Psi. But like many students, Remillong’s academic and social life is limited to virtual and social distant activities, said Remillong.

“A lot of it has been event planning. We’ve been coming up with different things to do. We’re going to go walk dogs and socially distance…We’ll get the Chrome extension and FaceTime while watching a Disney movie, which was a ton of fun, said Remillong.

But, while the pandemic forces people to communicate in a new way, Remillong feels it is difficult to meet friends on-campus due to the pandemic, said Remillong.

“It’s really just about how to separate common academia and put it in a way that students do not feel constrained. Students were like, ‘Okay now my whole life is on my laptop.’ As the UPB we have to think outside of the box,” said University programming board director, Ashanti “Deon” Wilson.

While planning activities this past Spring semester, Wilson and her team focused on finding a balance between academics and social needs for students to engage in campus activities, said Deon.

“You have to consider the entire situation the student is in. Many of them have nowhere to go except the dormitories they live in. Many of them need resources provided for them to survive as a student,” said the Executive Director of Association for the Promotion of Campus Activities, Eric Lambert.

Lambert believes that universities and student life programs need a “360 approach,” or a method to engage students with campus life virtually that meets their lifestyles.

Creating relatable content on social media, using learning games where students can win college swag, and having resources like food pantries, child care, flexible class schedules, and financial aid are the pillars to helping students succeed in a pandemic, said Lambert.

“This is super important. We still have a lot of international students who weren’t able to return back to campus, students who were compromised and couldn’t come back, commuter students who don’t feel comfortable on the campus in general,” said Wilson.

To help engage students into campus life, the UPB brought traditional events like Wolfpack Wednesdays, Third Friday, and Lagniappe back this year. The team also introduced a new educational program, said Wilson.

These events are offered virtually and in-person for the first 50 students who RSVP and choose to social distance, said Wilson.

“The first Wolfpack Wednesday, we filled fanny packs with wet wipes, hand sanitizer…we also did an educational event that talked about budgeting, and we played budgeting games and trivia,” said Wilson.

At the Plant with the Pack Lagniappe event, students had the opportunity to plant succulents while social distancing, said Wilson.

Students also have the chance to win prizes at these events and earn an escape from online academics during their freetime, said Wilson.

“That makes students say, ‘I want to get something out of being online instead of being in class,” said Wilson.

Lambert believes using a 360 approach prevents students from dropping out of college.

“Moving towards a 360 approach with students that are at-risk of drop out is a huge factor in school’s retention right now. Schools need to be more proactive in finding out who these at-risk students are, go to the registrar’s office to figure it out, and contact them to say, ‘Why? How can we help?,’” said Lambert.

Once the 360 approach is in effect, programming boards can ask students to take polls and use the data to learn how to help improve their college experience, said Lambert.

“With any college situation, it’s what you make of it. I’ve seen people at events who made new friends already, still have gotten that chance to enjoy themselves, and enjoy Loyola, even with the lower aspects,” said Wilson.