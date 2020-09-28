Fire breaks out at Hard Rock Hotel collapse site

Dark smoke comes off the top of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse site roof Monday, Sept. 30, 2020. The hotel construction site collapsed nearly one year ago, killing three workers.

A one-alarm fire broke out at the site of the Hard Rock Hotel collapse this morning, spreading smoke throughout downtown New Orleans.

“Demolition contractors were in the process of cutting steel girders when sparks ignited roofing materials on one of the upper floors,” said the New Orleans Fire Department.

Twenty-two fire ops personnel arrived on site at 8:47 a.m. No injuries were reported according to NOFD.

Fischer’s Jewelry, a nearby business, employee Louis McDaniel came into work Monday morning and was told that he needed to move.

Fischer’s Jewlery is located across the street from the collapse site. The entrance doors facing the building were locked.

“It’s been too long for this building to be up here now it’s on fire,” said McDaniel.

The one year anniversary of the original collapse, which killed three workers is Oct. 12. The city began demolishing the remains of the site in May and two bodies that remained caught in the rubble were removed in August.

No injuries were reported according to NOFD.