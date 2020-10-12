Wolf Pack gets flu shots

As the coronavirus continues to sweep the nation, Americans have another thing on their plates: what to do when the flu takes full swing.

To combat the upcoming flu season, Loyola teamed up with Walgreens to offer flu shots for students, faculty and staff on Wednesday, Sept. 30, in the St. Charles Room from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“I’m here to get my flu shot so I can be ‘Wolf Pack well!’” academic advisor for the College of Business Catherine Harrell said.

According to an email sent out on Sept. 29, Student Health Services are “passionate advocates” for flu shots. They encouraged the Loyola community to get one in order to help slow the spread of the illness.

“It’s very important that you get your flu shot, it’s important to keep yourself healthy and then also to keep our campus––our community––healthy,” clinical operations coordinator and nurse Amie Cardinal said.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu shots have helped prevent 4.4 million cases, 58,000 hospitalizations and 3,500 deaths. They will also help reduce the strain on the health care system.

“It’ll just help with the health of the community and Loyola in general,” psychology senior and flu fair volunteer Zyon Barbosa-Monteiro said.

While most people recover from the flu, some people, including the elderly, children and people with pre-existing conditions are more likely to suffer severe symptoms.

“I think it’s kind of responsible to get a flu shot just so that maybe I don’t get it and I don’t share it,” Harrell said.

Music industry studies senior Ariana Bozzo never received a flu shot, but once she heard that the university was offering them, she encouraged her roommates to come with her to get one.

“Right now and the times we’re living in with COVID, I think that it’s necessary that everyone gets the flu shot,” Bozzo said.

With COVID-19 in the mix, it can be hard to tell if a person caught the virus or the flu, as the two share similar symptoms such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and headaches. According to the CDC, there’s a possibility of catching both diseases at the same time.

“Be aware that if you start feeling sick, then it’s not the flu,” Bozzo warned.

The university will offer more flu shots this week on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and Thursday, Oct. 15.

“By you staying healthy, it helps to keep all of [the community] healthy,” Cardinal said.