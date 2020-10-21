New plans for Loyola’s spring semester nix spring break

Loyola’s statue of St. Ignatius stands outside of the Danna Center wearing a mask at the beginning of the fall semester. Loyola announced via email that the spring 2021 semester will not have a spring break.

Loyola has released the new schedule for the spring semester which includes a later start to the semester in place of a spring break and the continuation of HyFlex model classes.

In a university-wide email, University President Tania Tetlow said the decision to get rid of spring break and instead start the spring semester after Martin Luther King day on Jan. 20 was made to discourage travel.

“It remains dangerous for us to disperse for a spring break and then return to campus with new exposures,” Tetlow said in the email.

There will be two days off in the spring scattered in the middle of regular weeks as short breaks.

On Mardi Gras day, the university will remain closed but plans regarding Lundi Gras, the Monday before, are “to be determined.” The university will take cues from the city about carnival plans and determine the closure closer to the date, according to the email. The university will also be closed Good Friday.

For staff, Loyola rescheduled “liberal leave” days. They have started by moving one of those days to the Monday before Thanksgiving, the email said.