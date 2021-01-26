Letter to the Editor: Law students, professors call on Sen. John Kennedy to resign

**The following is a letter addressed to Senator John Kennedy by Loyola College of Law students and faculty as well as Tulane School of Law students.**

For a Spanish translation, see here

Senator Kennedy:

We write to express our deep disappointment in your role in the certification process on January 6, 2021 and your implicit support of the mob that invaded the United States Capitol building. We are equally disgusted that you were joined in your objection to the Pennsylvania electors by other members of the Louisiana delegation: Mike Johnson, Clay Higgins, Garret Graves, and Steve Scalise. We urge you to resign.

As a lawyer and an elected official, you are well aware that the Congressional role in presidential elections is to simply certify the electors from each state. Objecting with the intent to disenfranchise millions of voters is unthinkable in a democratic republic, especially under the 15th Amendment.

Your objection to the election certification after a deadly attempted coup in the Capitol was inappropriate and disrespectful to those who risked their lives to protect you from the violence you helped to incite. By objecting to the certification, you gave credence to the the mob’s political will, which they expressed in a manner that would have been called terrorism had it been done by other demographics.

Your actions on January 6, 2021 brought shame to the state of Louisiana and indicate that you do not respect the will of the people. We, the undersigned, demand that you resign your post. The United States Senate should contain democratically elected officials who support the Constitution and the will of the people. You no longer fit that description; we respectfully request your immediate resignation.

With extreme disappointment,

Hunter Ahia, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Ryan Anderson, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Carolina Avila, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Jessica Barton, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Jahmecia Beasley, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Emily Becnel, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Meredith Booker, MPP, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Brandan Bonds, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Grace Bronson, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Emily Cabrera, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Gianluca S. Cocito-Monoc, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Sydney Cone, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Kent Coupe, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Raymond Daigle, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Maggie Daly, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Rebecca Desta, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Claire E Dulle, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Gabrielle Evans, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Kimberly Fanshier, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Dylan Farrow, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Maria E. Frischling, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Devin Geiger, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Britt Gondolfi, JD Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Makala Graves, J.D. Candidate Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Devon Griger, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University

Brittany Grimes, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Sarah Hyde, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Alessandra Jerolleman, PhD, CFM, MPA, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Abby Joens-Witherow, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Brenna Landis, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Colin Leonard, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Molly Liberto, MA, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Carlo Loria, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Joshua Malone, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Paige Metzman, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Jillian Morrison, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Debra Ngcobo, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Caitlion O’Neill, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Briana Ortiz, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Paige Patrick, MA, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Dallas Prater, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Hannah Quicksell, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Connor S. Roberts, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College Of Law

Joshua Robin, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Bryan Rodriguez, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Bryn Sarner, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Emily Shinn, J.D./M.P.H. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Ellen Short, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Sarah Skidmore, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Ilana Smirin, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Brenda Solorzano, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Brennan Spoor, J.D. Candidate, Tulane University Law School

Kane Yutaka Tenorio, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Matthew Thompson, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Madison Torry, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Taylor Tran, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Madison Tuck, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Ashly Villa-Ortega, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

William Wildman, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Angel Williams, J.D. Candidate, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Mitch Crusto, Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Davida Finger, Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Robert Garda, Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

James M. Klebba, Emeritus Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

William Quigley, Emeritus Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Karen Sokol, Professor of Law, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Organizations:

Latinx Law Student Association, Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

National Lawyers Guild Chapter at Loyola University New Orleans College of Law

Affiliations provided for identification purposes only. All signatories represent their views as individuals and do not sign on behalf of any law school or organization.

Loyola University College of Law signatories to the letter to Senator Kennedy urge like-minded undergraduate students, faculty and staff to reach out and make your voices heard.