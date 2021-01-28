Lesli Harris to leave Loyola

Lesli Harris poses in her office on Sept. 27, 2018. Harris is leaving her position at Loyola to work at a local law firm.

Lesli Harris will be stepping down from the position of Chief of Staff at Loyola, according to University President Tania Tetlow in an email to Loyola’s faculty and staff.

Harris will be returning to private practice at the New Orleans law firm, Kelly Hart, in the position of Senior Counsel. Prior to joining Loyola, She was a career attorney and was selected as the 2018 Sports and Entertainment Lawyer of the Year by the Nation Bar Association, according to previous reporting by The Maroon.

In the email, Tetlow described Harris as a “force multiplier,” who assisted in transitioning from Project Magis—a plan for fiscal stability at Loyola that expired in 2020 during her tenure. She also assisted in the development of partnerships and made gains in the area of accountability, according to Tetlow.

“I am beyond grateful for what she has achieved in helping me begin my tenure as president,” wrote Tetlow.

Harris has also served as the point person for the Public Health Team at Loyola during the past several months, which oversees the university’s COVID response. Alicia Borque, Chief of Student Affairs, will replace Harris in this position.

The position of Chief of Staff will remain void for the time being.