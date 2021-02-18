Watch and Stream: February 19

We are now halfway through February. From one of the best films of 2020 to a new Rosamund Pike movie, here are the films and TV shows to watch and stream this week.



Nomadland

The American neo-Western drama from Chloé Zhao stars Frances McDormand and is based on the non-fiction book from Jessica Bruder. McDormand plays a woman who leaves her small hometown to travel across the American West.

“Nomadland” is generally regarded as the best film of 2020 by several film critics and publications. It has received four nominations, including Best Picture, at this year’s Golden Globe Awards.



“Nomadland” is now available on Hulu.

I Care a Lot

“Gone Girl” star Rosamund Pike stars in the American dark comedy thriller from director J Blakeson. She plays a woman who swindles the elderly by tricking judges into appointing her as a “legal guardian.” She meets her match in her latest victim, played by Dianne Wiest, who has underworld connections.



To watch “I Care a Lot” on Netflix, click here.

For All Mankind

The sci-fi series from Apple TV+ returns for a second season. Set ten years after season one in 1983 at the height of the Cold War, NASA becomes militarized in order to counter the threat of nuclear aggression from the Soviet Union.



The second season of “For All Mankind” is now available on Apple TV+.

The Killing of Two Lovers





The American drama from Robert Machoian stars Clayne Crawford and Sepideh Moafi. They play a separated couple who agree to see other people. However, David (Crawford) struggles with his wife’s new relationship.



“The Killing of Two Lovers” premieres February 23 in theaters.



Ginny and Georgia

Netflix presents a drama series starring Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry. It follows a teenager living with her mother in a New England town.



“Ginny and Georgia” premieres Feb. 24 on Netflix.