Women’s basketball clinches SSAC West title

Wolf Pack players sit on the bench during a conference win against Stillman College. Loyola clinched the SSAC West Division title today when their game against William Carey was canceled. Maria Paula Marino/The Maroon. Photo credit: Maria Paula Marino

Loyola’s women’s basketball team clinched the Southern States Athletic Conference West Division title today after their game against William Carey University was canceled.

The Wolf Pack is now 15-1 overall and 9-1 in the SSAC with only two conference games remaining in the regular season. William Carey is in second place in the West with a 14-5 record overall and a 10-4 record in conference play. The cancellation of the two team’s Feb. 16 game made it impossible for the Crusaders to pull even with the Wolf Pack for first place.

The Wolf Pack is on a 10-game winning streak and can win the SSAC regular-season championship outright with one more win or with a Middle Georgia State loss. Middle Georgia State’s final game of the regular season is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. this evening against Brewton-Parker College.