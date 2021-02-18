Commencement to be held on campus, divided into multiple ceremonies

Loyola’s spring 2021 commencement will be held on campus, according to an email sent to graduating students.

In the email, University President Tania Tetlow said that commencement will be held on the planned dates of May 14 and 15, but it will not consist of a single ceremony for all 2021 graduates, due to social distancing and safety requirements.

“What that looks like will depend upon the situation we face in May – the city’s Covid rates, vaccination rates and its restrictions. And we’re going to remain flexible, because that’s the best way to maximize whatever freedom we’ll ultimately be given by the circumstances,” Tetlow said in the email.

Tetlow said the university is prioritizing the ability for students’ family members to attend and is focusing on “creative” and “smaller events” in place of one large ceremony. The email said the university will also be offering virtual options for students and family members unable to attend an in-person event.

Students with suggestions for the ceremonies are encouraged to email [email protected].

“If we get this right, commencement will be even sweeter – because (as the Jesuits teach us) we’re going to focus on what really matters and let go of the rest,” Tetlow said in the email