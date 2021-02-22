Baseball splits series with 9th ranked Freed-Hardeman
The Loyola Wolf Pack baseball team went 2-2 in four games against Freed-Hardeman University over the weekend. Freed-Hardeman entered the weekend ranked 9th in the country by the NAIA and the Wolf Pack’s two victories were Loyola’s first wins against a ranked opponent this season.
Loyola dropped both games of the Feb. 20 double-header, losing by scores of 1-8 and 1-4 respectively. The Wolf Pack rallied the next day to win the remaining two games of the series 3-2 and 6-5.
The final game of the series ended dramatically on a walk-off hit by freshmen outfielder Kason Cullins.
The Wolf Pack now sit at 7-5 on the season with a string of home games ahead of them. Loyola will play three-game series at home against Louisiana State University Alexandria, cross-town rival Xavier University and Lyon College before traveling to Mobile, AL for a matchup with Spring Hill Collge. The Wolf Pack will begin conference play at home against Stillman College on March 19.
