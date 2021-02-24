Director of Residential Life Amy Boyle to leave Loyola

Amy Boyle, director of residential life, will leave Loyola at the beginning of March, according to an email to university faculty.

Chris Rice, associate director of residential life, will step into Amy’s position upon her March 5 departure. The search will begin to immediately fill his associate director position, according to the email.

“Amy has been a consistent source of positivity and care she she arrived on campus,” the email said.

The email praised Amy’s ability to have led residential students through hurricanes, ice storms, and the COVID-19 pandemic.

“She will be dearly missed by many of us,” the email said.