Both Loyola basketball teams survive first round of SSAC tournament

The Wolf Pack women’s basketball team makes a tunnel as starting lineups are announced before a Jan 22. victory against Stillman College. Both Loyola basketball teams won their first games in the SSAC conference tournament to advance to the conference semi-finals. Photo credit: Maria Paula Marino

Both Loyola basketball teams won their opening round games in the Southern States Athletic Conference Basketball Championships on Feb. 25.

The Loyola men’s basketball team beat William Carey University 69-55. The Wolf Pack outscored the Crusaders by 15 points in the second half to pull away after trailing at halftime. This was Loyola’s fourth game and second victory against William Carey this season.

Terry Smith Jr. led the Wolf Pack with 18 points and Zach Wrightsil put up a double-double, scoring 12 points and snagging 15 rebounds. The Wolf Pack will play the winner of Stillman College and Brewton-Parker College in the conference semi-finals on Feb 26. at 3 pm.

Loyola’s women’s basketball team blew out Florida College 84-48 to advance to the conference semi-finals. The Wolf Pack was in control for the entire game. Pressly Wascom, Sandra Cannady, Kennedy Hansberry and Tay Cannon all scored in double figures for the Wolf Pack.

The Loyola women’s basketball team has won the SSAC conference tournament title four out of the last six seasons. Loyola will play Brewton-Parker in the semi-finals on Feb. 26 at 1 pm. This will be the two teams’ first meeting of the season.