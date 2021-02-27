Women’s basketball advances to SSAC Championship, men’s team loses heartbreaker to Stillman

Taylor Thomas (13) shoots a three during a Jan.22 victory against Stillman College. The Wolf Pack women’s basketball team earned a spot in the SSAC conference championship after their semi-finals win against Brewton-Parker College. Photo credit: Maria Paula Marino

Both Loyola basketball teams played in the Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament semi-finals on Feb. 26, with the women’s team beating Brewton-Parker College 89-75 and the men’s team falling to Stillman College 63-62.

The No. 21 Wolf Pack women’s basketball team secured their 14th straight win of the season with their victory against the Barons. Sophomore guard Taylor Thomas led the way with 21 points and 10 rebounds. Thomas was also effective getting to the foul line, shooting 10-14 from the charity stripe. Freshmen guard Jazmene McMillan added 17 points, seven rebounds and two steals off the bench.

Loyola will play the winner of Faulkner and Middle Georgia State on Feb. 27 at 4 pm in the conference championship game. The Wolf Pack will be looking to earn their fifth tournament title in the last seven seasons and a guaranteed bid to the NAIA National Championships when they take the court Saturday.

The No. 16 Loyola men’s basketball team lost in heartbreaking fashion to No. 14 Stillman in their conference semi-final game. Last-second shot attempts from Zach Wrightsil and Myles Burns fell short as the Wolf Pack’s record against the Tigers this season fell to 2-3.

The Wolf Pack will now wait to see if they’ll be awarded an at-large bid to the NAIA National Championships.