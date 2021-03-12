Ignatian Scholars required to move back on campus

Cabra Hall stands on Loyola’s Broadway campus. Ignatian Scholars of all grades are required to move back on campus next school year after moving off due to the pandemic. Photo credit: Shadera Moore

All Ignatian Scholars regardless of grade will be required to live on campus next year, according to an email sent to affected students.

Ignatian Scholars are students with a four-year full tuition as well as a housing scholarship for on-campus housing. For the 2020-2021 school year, Loyola had made an exception and asked juniors and seniors with the scholarship to move off campus, providing these students with a stipend to cover their off-campus housing. Those scholars who do not live on campus next school year will not receive this housing support.

The university communicated last year to all Ignatian Scholars, who receive free tuition and housing, that moving off campus was a one-time situation, created by the pandemic, according to Patricia Murret, associate director of public affairs.

Now that Loyola is returning to more standard housing operations, they are expected to return to life on campus, Murret said.

Political economy junior and Ignatian Scholar Dylan Ritter is upset about this decision.

Ritter said he spent “well over $1,000” furnishing his room when COVID forced him off campus as a junior last year.

Because of the delay in being told he needed to move off of campus, Ritter said it was difficult for him to find a living situation in the first place.

“I spent all the money I saved last summer on furniture and rent deposits and now I am just expected to drop everything again and move back on campus where, of course, none of my furniture will fit,” Ritter said.

Ritter implored financial aid and residential life to change its decision.

“This decision is unfair, and I hope y’all reconsider,” he said.

A decision on the Ignatian Scholars residency requirement and appeals process is pending, Murret said.