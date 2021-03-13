Women’s basketball advances to second round of NAIA Tournament

Loyola’s women’s basketball team won their 16th straight game when they beat the Langston University (Ok.) Lions 71-65 in the first round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament in Park City, Kansas. With this victory, the Wolf Pack improved their overall record to 21-1, matching their win total from last season in six fewer games.

Once again, sophomore forward Sandra Cannady was a top performer for the Wolf Pack. Cannady led Loyola in both points and rebounds, scoring 23 points on 9-14 shooting and snatching 9 boards. Since the first game of the conference tournament Cannady has averaged 15.5 points and 9.25 rebounds per game.

Loyola will face the Concordia University (Neb.) Bulldogs in the second round on March 13. Concordia was ranked 17th in the final NAIA regular season coach’s poll.

The Bulldogs lost in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championship and they enter Saturday’s game with an overall record of 20-8.