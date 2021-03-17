Students and faculty evacuated from Monroe Hall

Monroe Hall was evacuated Wednesday, March 17 for a reason unknown at this time. The fire alarm started before 3:30 p.m. and, as of two hours later, the alarm is still going off and students and faculty have yet to be able to reenter the building.

An officer at the scene stated she had no idea how long it would be before people would be allowed to reenter Monroe.

The Rev. Greg Waldrop, S.J., was heading to Monroe Hall for class when he said he noticed water in the alleyway between Monroe and the Communications and Music Complex. He assumed someone had been hosing something down because he had only seen it from an angle, said Waldrop.

“There was this duct up above and outside on the overhang with all this water just gushing out of it,” Waldrop said.

Waldrop said he entered Monroe and the alarm was already going off after he noticed the water.

Waldrop said he saw a firetruck arrive on Calhoun with two LUPD police cars as he waited outside with the rest of the evacuated individuals in Dittman Circle.

LUPD is unable to make a statement about the cause of the alarm at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.